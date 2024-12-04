Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP in Heated Assembly Over Drug Influx

In a heated assembly session, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of enabling drug influx into Delhi through Mundra port. He vowed to expose these issues affecting residents. The clash between AAP and BJP intensifies as Delhi approaches assembly elections, with law and order being a central campaign focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:37 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP in Heated Assembly Over Drug Influx
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged assembly address, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing its leadership of facilitating the entry of drugs into Delhi through Gujarat's Mundra port. Kejriwal raised questions about the involvement of top political figures, directly implicating the BJP in his accusations.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation, Kejriwal pledged to keep pressing authorities on issues troubling Delhi's citizens. He claimed drugs are being sold openly in neighborhoods and accused the BJP of orchestrating voter roll deletions, vowing to reveal a larger conspiracy.

As Delhi prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, the AAP-BJP rivalry escalates. AAP aims for a third consecutive term, placing law and order at the center of their campaign, while the BJP seeks to end its prolonged absence from power in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024