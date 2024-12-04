Kejriwal Slams BJP in Heated Assembly Over Drug Influx

In a charged assembly address, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing its leadership of facilitating the entry of drugs into Delhi through Gujarat's Mundra port. Kejriwal raised questions about the involvement of top political figures, directly implicating the BJP in his accusations.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation, Kejriwal pledged to keep pressing authorities on issues troubling Delhi's citizens. He claimed drugs are being sold openly in neighborhoods and accused the BJP of orchestrating voter roll deletions, vowing to reveal a larger conspiracy.

As Delhi prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, the AAP-BJP rivalry escalates. AAP aims for a third consecutive term, placing law and order at the center of their campaign, while the BJP seeks to end its prolonged absence from power in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)