Tragedy Strikes: Family Found Stabbed in South Delhi Home

A family in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area was discovered dead in their home, having been fatally stabbed. The grim discovery of the couple and their daughter was made by their son on Wednesday morning, turning what was supposed to be a joyous wedding anniversary into a tragic event.

The victims, identified as Rajesh Kumar, his wife Komal, and their daughter Kavita, were originally from Haryana and had moved to Delhi 15 years ago. The incident has left the community in shock, with neighbors and friends mourning their loss and expressing concerns about their safety.

A murder investigation is underway, with police examining CCTV footage and collecting statements from those connected to the family. The community is grappling with the fear and uncertainty such an event has instilled, questioning their own security in the neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)