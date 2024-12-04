Revitalized Northeast: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the neglected state of northeastern India prior to Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister. Over the past decade, significant transformation has occurred under Modi's leadership, with frequent visits and developmental focus aimed at maximizing the region's potential.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has asserted that northeastern India experienced years of neglect until the advent of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.
Speaking at the Hornbill Festival, Shekhawat emphasized that India's development surged in the last decade, particularly transforming the northeastern region.
He credited Modi with frequent visits, over 70, to the area, and with inspiring other ministers to engage actively, positioning the northeast as a pivotal player in India's future growth.
