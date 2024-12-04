Kejriwal Applauds Punjab Police for Averting Tragedy Amidst Political Accusations

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, strongly condemned the recent attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. He commended the Punjab Police for their prompt action, which prevented what could have been a significant tragedy, and set a national example in law enforcement.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal criticized the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a conspiracy to tarnish Punjab's reputation. He highlighted that while the Punjab Police efficiently handled the situation, the BJP has remained silent on the rising crime rates in Delhi, including murders and rapes, placing the capital in the grip of gangsters.

Kejriwal held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the worsening law and order situation in Delhi, calling out the BJP's inaction. A recent incident involving a former terrorist firing at Badal was narrowly averted by the alertness of a plainclothes policeman.

(With inputs from agencies.)