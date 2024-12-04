Left Menu

Lost and Found: The Incredible Journey of a Missing Boy

A 12-year-old boy missing from Hyderabad since 2014 was found in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a decade, thanks to the efforts of Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing. The boy, whose digital identity had altered, was discovered living under a new name and reunited with his family.

Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:26 IST
Lost and Found: The Incredible Journey of a Missing Boy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A boy who went missing from Hyderabad in 2014 has been located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after 10 years. Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing led the search operation, reuniting the boy with his family, a senior official revealed on Wednesday.

Despite initial unsuccessful efforts to trace him, the case was transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. The Women Safety Wing utilized open-source tools and investigation resources to track the missing child through digital leads, culminating in a breakthrough.

Further inquiries revealed that his Aadhaar card, linked with a new mobile number, was key in altering his digital footprint. The investigation successfully led to the boy, who had been in a Child Care Institution, being found and brought back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

