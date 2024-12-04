Lost and Found: The Incredible Journey of a Missing Boy

A boy who went missing from Hyderabad in 2014 has been located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after 10 years. Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing led the search operation, reuniting the boy with his family, a senior official revealed on Wednesday.

Despite initial unsuccessful efforts to trace him, the case was transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. The Women Safety Wing utilized open-source tools and investigation resources to track the missing child through digital leads, culminating in a breakthrough.

Further inquiries revealed that his Aadhaar card, linked with a new mobile number, was key in altering his digital footprint. The investigation successfully led to the boy, who had been in a Child Care Institution, being found and brought back home.

