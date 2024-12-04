Political Sparring Shakes Punjab's Security Foundations

In a charged exchange, the BJP sharply criticized Punjab's AAP government following an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal near the Golden Temple, calling into question the administration's competence in ensuring public safety.

During a press briefing, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj directed pointed remarks at AAP head Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, questioning whether campaign rhetoric and actual safety measures aligned.

As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, Kejriwal accused the BJP of oversight regarding rising crime rates in the national capital, while BJP underscored alleged increases in crimes against women in Punjab since AAP took office.

(With inputs from agencies.)