Political Sparring Shakes Punjab's Security Foundations

The BJP criticized Punjab's AAP government for the attack on Sad leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, questioning its security track record. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj called out AAP leaders for alleged safety issues. Amid political tensions, Punjab Police were lauded for diffusing a potential tragedy at the Golden Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged exchange, the BJP sharply criticized Punjab's AAP government following an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal near the Golden Temple, calling into question the administration's competence in ensuring public safety.

During a press briefing, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj directed pointed remarks at AAP head Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, questioning whether campaign rhetoric and actual safety measures aligned.

As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, Kejriwal accused the BJP of oversight regarding rising crime rates in the national capital, while BJP underscored alleged increases in crimes against women in Punjab since AAP took office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

