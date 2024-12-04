Political Sparring Shakes Punjab's Security Foundations
The BJP criticized Punjab's AAP government for the attack on Sad leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, questioning its security track record. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj called out AAP leaders for alleged safety issues. Amid political tensions, Punjab Police were lauded for diffusing a potential tragedy at the Golden Temple.
- Country:
- India
In a charged exchange, the BJP sharply criticized Punjab's AAP government following an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal near the Golden Temple, calling into question the administration's competence in ensuring public safety.
During a press briefing, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj directed pointed remarks at AAP head Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, questioning whether campaign rhetoric and actual safety measures aligned.
As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, Kejriwal accused the BJP of oversight regarding rising crime rates in the national capital, while BJP underscored alleged increases in crimes against women in Punjab since AAP took office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Secretary Urges States to Bolster Fire Safety in Hospitals
Safety Under Scrutiny: Rising Political Tensions in Maharashtra
Tragic Collision Outside Changde School Raises Safety Concerns
Russia's High-Tech Mobile Bomb Shelters: A New Era of Safety
Odisha Quarry Operations Halted Over Safety Breaches