Press Under Siege: Journalist Abduction Highlights Guinea's Media Struggle

An investigative journalist in Guinea, Habib Marouane Kamara, was abducted by men in security forces uniforms. His disappearance, amid increasing media suppression by the military regime, calls attention to the heightened risks journalists face in the region. Kamara’s whereabouts remain unknown, raising urgent concerns about press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

An investigative journalist, Habib Marouane Kamara, was reportedly abducted in Guinea's capital by individuals disguised in security forces attire, as relayed by his wife and lawyer to reporters on Wednesday. The incident underscores the military regime's intensified crackdown on the independent media.

Kamara, editor-in-chief of lerevelateur224.com, was on his way to meet a businessman in Conakry when intercepted by uniformed men, explained his wife, Mariama Lamarana Diallo. Eyewitnesses said the men shattered his car's rear windshield and forcibly removed him, later beating him until unconscious before driving away.

The regime, under Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, has faced criticism for extended military rule and curbing media freedoms. Rights groups report increasing attacks on journalists and media outlets. Kamara's wife and lawyer have received no updates on his condition or location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

