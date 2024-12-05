Supreme Court Weighs Tennessee's Gender-Affirming Care Ban

The United States Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled a potential affirmation of Tennessee's Republican-backed legislation banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The case could have far-reaching implications on similar laws across the nation targeting transgender rights.

During the proceedings, some justices expressed the belief that the contentious issue is best resolved by legislative bodies rather than the judiciary. Chief Justice John Roberts suggested the evolving medical debate supports legislative oversight, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to international hesitations on such treatments as a cautionary note.

The challengers assert that Tennessee's law discriminates based on gender identity, violating equal protection under the U.S. Constitution. The legal battle indicates a pivotal moment in ongoing cultural disputes over transgender rights as President-elect Trump readies to assume office with a stance against gender-affirming care.

(With inputs from agencies.)