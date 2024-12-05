Escalating Tensions: Israeli Offensives Intensify in Gaza Strip

Israeli tanks have advanced into northern parts of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, coinciding with fresh airstrikes across the enclave. Palestinian medics report at least 47 deaths, attributing the casualties to these latest military actions.

With no secure areas left in Gaza, families are fleeing their homes for designated safe zones. However, an Israeli airstrike on a camp in al-Mawasi resulted in 17 fatalities, raising concerns about the humanitarian situation.

The Israeli military claims its actions target senior Hamas figures, while Palestinians accuse Israel of indiscriminate bombings. Efforts to mediate a ceasefire are ongoing, but violence persists in the densely populated region.

(With inputs from agencies.)