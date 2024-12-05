Left Menu

Historic Fentanyl Seizure Delivers Blow to Mexican Cartels

Mexican security forces have achieved the country's largest-ever fentanyl seizure, confiscating 1,100 kilograms in Sinaloa. The seizure, targeting organized crime, represents $400 million in losses for cartels. Authorities apprehended thousands of migrants to curb illegal migration, amid escalating violence in the region linked to cartel conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican security forces have set a new precedent with the largest fentanyl seizure in the nation's history, confiscating 1,100 kilograms of the synthetic opioid in the state of Sinaloa.

The operation, a significant move against organized crime, is estimated to cost cartels $400 million, coinciding with ongoing cartel violence following the capture of kingpin Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. The seizure reflects an intensified crackdown on fentanyl trafficking under increasing U.S. pressure, particularly from President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened hefty tariffs unless Mexico curbs the drug trade.

Authorities reported arresting over 5,200 migrants in a parallel effort to stem illegal migration to the U.S. The fentanyl was discovered in the municipality of Ahome at two separate locations, thanks to intelligence efforts and public tip-offs, marking a crucial moment in Mexico's fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

