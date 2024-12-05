Arsenal Uncovered: Massive Arms Cache Seized in Manipur

Security forces have made a significant breakthrough in Manipur's Thoubal district, recovering a massive stockpile of arms and ammunition during comprehensive search operations, police confirmed.

The authorities revealed that the recovery took place on Wednesday in the Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area, encompassing firearms, detonators, grenades, and communication equipment. Despite the find, no arrests have been made so far.

The police have set up 107 checkpoints across the state to prevent further violence amidst ongoing ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups that have led to the loss of over 250 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)