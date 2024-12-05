Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves Stir Beijing's Ire

In a move likely to infuriate Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged in a telephonic conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his official visit to the Pacific. This exchange, confirmed by two sources familiar with the situation, underlines the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Responses from both Taiwan's presidential office and Speaker Johnson's office remain pending, as neither has issued immediate comments on the matter. Sources suggest that the call, which occurred Wednesday afternoon U.S. time, should not serve as a catalyst for China's military escalation toward Taiwan.

Earlier insights from sources indicate that China might respond with military exercises, particularly targeting Lai's stops in Hawaii and Guam. Beijing, which maintains claims over Taiwan, has consistently criticized the United States for facilitating Lai's transit across its territories, a stance rebuffed by Lai who challenges China's claims of sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)