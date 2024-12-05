Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves Stir Beijing's Ire

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent communication with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during a visit to the Pacific could provoke Beijing. The diplomatic call, likely to upset China, underscores tension regarding Taiwan's sovereignty. Sources hint at possible Chinese military exercises in response to Lai's Pacific trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:10 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves Stir Beijing's Ire
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

In a move likely to infuriate Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged in a telephonic conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his official visit to the Pacific. This exchange, confirmed by two sources familiar with the situation, underlines the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Responses from both Taiwan's presidential office and Speaker Johnson's office remain pending, as neither has issued immediate comments on the matter. Sources suggest that the call, which occurred Wednesday afternoon U.S. time, should not serve as a catalyst for China's military escalation toward Taiwan.

Earlier insights from sources indicate that China might respond with military exercises, particularly targeting Lai's stops in Hawaii and Guam. Beijing, which maintains claims over Taiwan, has consistently criticized the United States for facilitating Lai's transit across its territories, a stance rebuffed by Lai who challenges China's claims of sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024