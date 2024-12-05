Posters to Name and Shame: Sambhal's Response to Unrest

The Sambhal administration announced plans to display posters of individuals linked to the November 24 violence, as declared by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya. Authorities have identified more than 400 participants and arrested 32 in connection to the unrest over a mosque survey.

A peace meeting is scheduled, and discussions will focus on the current situation. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to make violators accountable for public property damage and publicize their identities, continuing a strategy used during the 2020 anti-CAA protests.

Photographs released by Sambhal police show nine identified individuals, with authorities seeking help to identify others. The violence erupted amid tension over a historical temple-mosque site, culminating in four deaths and numerous injuries.

