Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: Spotlight on Accountability

Sambhal administration plans to put up posters of those involved in the recent violence, enhancing district security. Authorities have identified over 400 individuals connected to the unrest, with 34 arrested. Damages exceed Rs 1 crore, and the government seeks recovery from rioters while deploying police for upcoming mosque prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:19 IST
Sambhal Unrest: Spotlight on Accountability
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

The Sambhal administration announced plans to display posters of individuals involved in the recent violence on November 24. The move comes as police bolster security ahead of December 6, a date that marks the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

According to officials, the damage from the Sambhal unrest is estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore, involving burnt transformers and vandalized vehicles. The District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, stated that more than 400 individuals have been identified, with 34 already in custody.

Preparations for Friday's mosque prayers include deploying 30 magistrates and urging peace among community leaders. In addition, the district is increasing its police presence with additional personnel to maintain peace on the sensitive anniversary date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024