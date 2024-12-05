Sambhal Unrest: Spotlight on Accountability

The Sambhal administration announced plans to display posters of individuals involved in the recent violence on November 24. The move comes as police bolster security ahead of December 6, a date that marks the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

According to officials, the damage from the Sambhal unrest is estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore, involving burnt transformers and vandalized vehicles. The District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, stated that more than 400 individuals have been identified, with 34 already in custody.

Preparations for Friday's mosque prayers include deploying 30 magistrates and urging peace among community leaders. In addition, the district is increasing its police presence with additional personnel to maintain peace on the sensitive anniversary date.

(With inputs from agencies.)