Russia's Military Drills Unveiled to US in Mediterranean

Russia has notified the United States about military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean to prevent potential incidents. This communication occurred between General Valery Gerasimov of Russia and Air Force General C.Q. Brown of the United States, amid nearby U.S. and NATO presence.

In a move to prevent possible incidents, Russia has alerted the United States about its impending military drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This information was exchanged during a phone call between the chiefs of staff from both nations, General Valery Gerasimov and Air Force General C.Q. Brown.

The Russian Defence Ministry emphasized that this disclosure aims to mitigate any risks associated with the proximity of U.S. and NATO ships to the Russian exercise zone. This rare conversation between the top officials was confirmed by the U.S. military, which stated that it took place last week.

The notification reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to maintain transparency and communication in the face of military activities involving international waters.

