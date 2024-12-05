Russia's Military Drills Unveiled to US in Mediterranean

In a move to prevent possible incidents, Russia has alerted the United States about its impending military drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This information was exchanged during a phone call between the chiefs of staff from both nations, General Valery Gerasimov and Air Force General C.Q. Brown.

The Russian Defence Ministry emphasized that this disclosure aims to mitigate any risks associated with the proximity of U.S. and NATO ships to the Russian exercise zone. This rare conversation between the top officials was confirmed by the U.S. military, which stated that it took place last week.

The notification reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to maintain transparency and communication in the face of military activities involving international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)