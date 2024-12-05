Left Menu

Dialogue Needed: Addressing Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

The U.S. Department of State expresses concern over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh amid political turmoil. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, there have been attacks on the Hindu minority. The U.S. advocates for religious freedom and engages in dialogue with Bangladesh's interim government.

  • Country:
  • India

The United States Department of State has raised concerns about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, urging for dialogue among stakeholders to ensure religious freedom for all citizens. This statement was made by department spokeswoman Margaret MacLeod on Thursday.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, Bangladesh has experienced turmoil, resulting in attacks on the Hindu minority. Damage to property and places of worship has been reported. The U.S. government is closely monitoring the situation and has expressed its concerns to Bangladesh's interim government.

MacLeod emphasized the need for every individual in the region to have the freedom to live according to their religion and beliefs. She is currently on a visit to Indore, witnessing the pride of the city, recently named India's cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

