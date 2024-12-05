Left Menu

Silver Bust in Rourkela: Over 60kg Seized

A man from Jharkhand was detained in Rourkela, Odisha, for carrying over 60 kg of silver. He was first apprehended by government railway police personnel at Rourkela railway station. GST officials were alerted and the man, who claimed to have acquired the silver from Agra, is under investigation.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:07 IST
In Rourkela city, Odisha, officials have detained a man from Jharkhand for carrying over 60 kg of silver items. The detention took place at the Rourkela railway station when government railway police (GRP) personnel intercepted the individual around 9 am as he awaited a train to Ranchi.

Upon discovering the silver, GRP officials promptly notified GST authorities and handed over the suspect for further examination. The incident has prompted an investigation into the source and intended purpose of the silver.

Jagadish Chandra Saha, deputy commissioner of the Rourkela GST circle, stated that the man confessed to purchasing 51 kg of silver ornaments in Agra and an additional 10 kg of silver biscuits thereafter. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the legality of these transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

