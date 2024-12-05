Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Acts Fast on Land Deeds Dispute

Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal transferred three officials amid allegations of delay and harassment in returning original land deeds. A thorough investigation has been launched and the minister assures strict adherence to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Acts Fast on Land Deeds Dispute
Ravindra Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to allegations of bureaucratic delays and harassment, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Stamp and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, has ordered the transfer of three officials from Mathura. The complaints involved delays in returning original land deeds, reportedly causing significant distress to citizens.

Minister Jaiswal directed the relocation of the sub-registrar and two junior assistants to different districts while initiating a full-scale probe into the allegations. Inspector General of Registration Rupesh Kumar confirmed the transfers of sub-registrar Ajay Kumar Tripathi, and assistants Pradeep Upadhyay and Satish Kumar Chaudhary to new posts in Mirzapur, Mahoba, and Lalitpur, respectively.

Emphasizing a commitment to transparency, Jaiswal reiterated the government's zero-tolerance towards corruption. An inquiry team, led by senior officials, is tasked with submitting a comprehensive report, reinforcing the administration's stance on public accountability and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024