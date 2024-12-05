Uttar Pradesh Minister Acts Fast on Land Deeds Dispute

In a swift response to allegations of bureaucratic delays and harassment, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Stamp and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, has ordered the transfer of three officials from Mathura. The complaints involved delays in returning original land deeds, reportedly causing significant distress to citizens.

Minister Jaiswal directed the relocation of the sub-registrar and two junior assistants to different districts while initiating a full-scale probe into the allegations. Inspector General of Registration Rupesh Kumar confirmed the transfers of sub-registrar Ajay Kumar Tripathi, and assistants Pradeep Upadhyay and Satish Kumar Chaudhary to new posts in Mirzapur, Mahoba, and Lalitpur, respectively.

Emphasizing a commitment to transparency, Jaiswal reiterated the government's zero-tolerance towards corruption. An inquiry team, led by senior officials, is tasked with submitting a comprehensive report, reinforcing the administration's stance on public accountability and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)