Green Violations in Noida: RG Residency Under Scrutiny
The National Green Tribunal has directed a Noida resident to file a formal complaint against the builder of RG Residency for alleged environmental violations. The UP Pollution Control Board is expected to investigate and take necessary action based on the findings from the complaint.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed a resident from Noida to submit a formal complaint to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board detailing environmental breaches by the RG Residency's builder. The appeal was made during an NGT hearing where allegations of environmental infractions were raised.
The tribunal, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed claims of several green violations, such as illegal borewells, a lack of plantations, unauthorized generators, and improper waste disposal at the complex, which reportedly has an occupancy of over 96 percent.
While the builder was not yet a party to the proceedings, the tribunal has permitted the resident to provide comprehensive evidence to the UPPCB, which will then assess the factuality of the allegations and implement appropriate remedial measures if violations are confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
