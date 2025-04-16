Revamping UPPCB: A New Era of Environmental Oversight in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is poised for a comprehensive overhaul, with district-level offices and specialized cells focusing on waste management, grievance redressal, and more.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives will see regional UPPCB offices realigned with the state's 18 administrative divisions, enhancing the board's environmental capabilities.

Key restructuring aims include expediting NOC processes, integrating AI and IT, and revising consent fees, alongside recruitment of skilled professionals from top institutions.

