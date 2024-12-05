Sorcery and Deception: The Arrest Behind a Businessman's Mysterious Death

Kerala police have apprehended a 38-year-old woman, allegedly a sorceress, and her associates in connection with the death of M C Abdul Gafoor Haji, a Gulf-based businessman found dead at his home last year. The arrests follow a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

Officials discovered that the accused orchestrated rituals to gain the trust of Haji and his family, eventually leading to the theft of 596 sovereigns of gold. These events unfolded as Haji demanded the return of the gold, which was apparently confiscated under false pretenses involving supernatural claims.

The investigation not only unearthed the group's history of similar deceptions but also found incriminating exchanges between the deceased and the alleged sorceress. This case, overseen by an 11-member police team, highlights the pervasive use of rituals to exploit victims financially.

