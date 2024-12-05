Left Menu

Sorcery and Deception: The Arrest Behind a Businessman's Mysterious Death

A 38-year-old woman accused of sorcery and her accomplices were arrested by Kerala police for the murder of businessman M C Abdul Gafoor Haji. The motive involved gold theft disguised as sorcery. Investigations revealed rituals and financial deceit, leading to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:41 IST
Sorcery and Deception: The Arrest Behind a Businessman's Mysterious Death
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have apprehended a 38-year-old woman, allegedly a sorceress, and her associates in connection with the death of M C Abdul Gafoor Haji, a Gulf-based businessman found dead at his home last year. The arrests follow a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

Officials discovered that the accused orchestrated rituals to gain the trust of Haji and his family, eventually leading to the theft of 596 sovereigns of gold. These events unfolded as Haji demanded the return of the gold, which was apparently confiscated under false pretenses involving supernatural claims.

The investigation not only unearthed the group's history of similar deceptions but also found incriminating exchanges between the deceased and the alleged sorceress. This case, overseen by an 11-member police team, highlights the pervasive use of rituals to exploit victims financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024