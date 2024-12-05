Allahabad High Court to Address FIR Request in Sambhal Violence

The Allahabad High Court has scheduled a hearing in the ordinary course for a petition that demands the registration of an FIR against high-ranking officials in Sambhal district over recent violent incidents.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi noted the absence of arguments for the matter, while representatives for the state were present.

The petition filed by Hazrat Khwajah Garib Nawaj Welfare Association requests an FIR and the arrest of the district magistrate and superintendent of police, holding them responsible for violence and fatalities purportedly due to police actions.

On the prior day, a similar petition for an independent investigation into alleged police misconduct was dismissed by a different bench, after acknowledging a state-constituted judicial commission.

This commission, formed by the UP government, includes retired judicial and administrative officials, highlighting ongoing efforts to examine the events leading to and resulting from the November 24 violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)