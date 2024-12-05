Secret Service Under Scrutiny After Attempts on Trump's Life

The Secret Service is undergoing a significant overhaul in response to two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump. Acting Director Ronald Rowe stated that the agency must do better following glaring security lapses that led to Trump's injury during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The House task force investigating these incidents has criticized the Secret Service for its actions in July 2024, citing poor planning and communication as key failures. Reports indicate that significant changes, including leadership restructuring, are necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tensions rose in a recent hearing, with lawmakers expressing frustration over the agency's apparent complacency. Despite internal investigations into these security breaches and promises of accountability, the agency faces significant pressure to reform its protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)