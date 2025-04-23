Karnataka CM Criticizes Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties, including tourists from Karnataka. He criticized the Central government's intelligence failure and ensured the safe return of stranded tourists, urging strong security measures and emphasizing the need to neutralize terrorists.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sharply criticized what he described as an intelligence failure by the Central government following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including those of tourists from Karnataka.
Expressing strong condemnation, Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgent need for bolstered security measures and called for the neutralization of terrorists, irrespective of their background. He disclosed that Karnataka had dispatched a team to assist stranded tourists and ensure their safe return.
"We are making all necessary arrangements to bring the tourists back safely and have collaborated with the central authorities regarding the transportation of the deceased," Siddaramaiah assured.
