Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties, including tourists from Karnataka. He criticized the Central government's intelligence failure and ensured the safe return of stranded tourists, urging strong security measures and emphasizing the need to neutralize terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:12 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sharply criticized what he described as an intelligence failure by the Central government following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including those of tourists from Karnataka.

Expressing strong condemnation, Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgent need for bolstered security measures and called for the neutralization of terrorists, irrespective of their background. He disclosed that Karnataka had dispatched a team to assist stranded tourists and ensure their safe return.

"We are making all necessary arrangements to bring the tourists back safely and have collaborated with the central authorities regarding the transportation of the deceased," Siddaramaiah assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025