TMC Holds Amit Shah Responsible for Pahalgam Attack: Calls for Resignation Over Security Failures

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a fierce critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, linking him to a grave security lapse following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The attack on April 22 left at least 26 tourists dead and many others critically injured, including three West Bengal residents. TMC leaders condemned the incident, pointing out significant failures in intelligence, surveillance, and border monitoring.

While TMC leader Kunal Ghosh insisted that Shah should resign, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized the Home Ministry's lack of preparedness. BJP's Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar rebuffed the attacks, alleging the ruling party in West Bengal is politicizing the tragedy during mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)