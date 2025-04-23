Left Menu

TMC Holds Amit Shah Responsible for Pahalgam Attack: Calls for Resignation Over Security Failures

The TMC has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of a security lapse leading to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The party has demanded Shah's resignation while criticizing intelligence and surveillance failures. The BJP has dismissed the allegations as politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:11 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a fierce critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, linking him to a grave security lapse following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The attack on April 22 left at least 26 tourists dead and many others critically injured, including three West Bengal residents. TMC leaders condemned the incident, pointing out significant failures in intelligence, surveillance, and border monitoring.

While TMC leader Kunal Ghosh insisted that Shah should resign, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized the Home Ministry's lack of preparedness. BJP's Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar rebuffed the attacks, alleging the ruling party in West Bengal is politicizing the tragedy during mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

