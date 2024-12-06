Left Menu

FCC Proposes Enhanced Cybersecurity Certification Amid 'Salt Typhoon' Threats

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed that U.S. communications providers submit annual cybersecurity certifications. This initiative responds to data theft by 'Salt Typhoon,' a suspected Beijing-supported hacking group targeting American telecoms. The proposal aims to establish a modern defense framework for telecom networks under increasing cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:52 IST
FCC Proposes Enhanced Cybersecurity Certification Amid 'Salt Typhoon' Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has set forth a proposal urging communication service providers to annually certify that they have cybersecurity plans. This proposal responds to the alleged Beijing-sponsored hacker group 'Salt Typhoon' infiltrating U.S. telecom firms to steal sensitive data.

Anxiety over Salt Typhoon's espionage operations is escalating in Washington. Rosenworcel's proposition follows a classified briefing for senators after U.S. officials revealed that hackers compromised metadata from at least eight major telecom companies.

If passed, Rosenworcel's proposal would be implemented immediately and is being considered by the FCC. Key telecom players such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have not yet commented on the proposal, and a response from Commissioner Brendan Carr is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024