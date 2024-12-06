FCC Proposes Enhanced Cybersecurity Certification Amid 'Salt Typhoon' Threats
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed that U.S. communications providers submit annual cybersecurity certifications. This initiative responds to data theft by 'Salt Typhoon,' a suspected Beijing-supported hacking group targeting American telecoms. The proposal aims to establish a modern defense framework for telecom networks under increasing cyber threats.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has set forth a proposal urging communication service providers to annually certify that they have cybersecurity plans. This proposal responds to the alleged Beijing-sponsored hacker group 'Salt Typhoon' infiltrating U.S. telecom firms to steal sensitive data.
Anxiety over Salt Typhoon's espionage operations is escalating in Washington. Rosenworcel's proposition follows a classified briefing for senators after U.S. officials revealed that hackers compromised metadata from at least eight major telecom companies.
If passed, Rosenworcel's proposal would be implemented immediately and is being considered by the FCC. Key telecom players such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have not yet commented on the proposal, and a response from Commissioner Brendan Carr is awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
