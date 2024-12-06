Secret Service Overhaul: A Call for Cultural Shift Following Trump Assassination Attempts

The Secret Service is in the midst of a substantial reformation, striving to overhaul its internal culture after two assassination attempts on Donald Trump. Acting Director Ronald Rowe testified before a bipartisan House task force, emphasizing a need for heightened accountability and a transformation in operating procedures.

The task force's investigation primarily scrutinizes the July 13 attempt on Trump's life during a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, where a gunman opened fire. The flaws in communication and planning rooted in this incident have prompted widespread criticism and calls for sweeping changes within the agency.

In his testimony, Rowe admitted to significant oversight failures during Trump's campaign events and highlighted the agency's commitment to restructuring through increased training and identifying potential leaders early in their careers. The reimagining of the Secret Service seeks to address past complacencies and prevent future security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)