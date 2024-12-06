Left Menu

Blinken Applauds South Korea's Democratic Resilience

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for South Korea's democratic processes in talks with South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul. Blinken welcomed the lifting of martial law and conveyed confidence in the country's democratic resilience. The conversation was part of diplomatic efforts to reinforce U.S.-South Korea relations.

In a recent diplomatic dialogue, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended a warm welcome to his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, as they discussed the lifting of martial law in South Korea.

The conversation reportedly focused on solidifying the democratic process within the country, reflecting U.S. support for South Korea's political stability.

Blinken, through the State Department's readout, emphasized his unwavering confidence in South Korea's enduring democratic resilience during these pivotal times.

