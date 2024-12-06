Blinken Applauds South Korea's Democratic Resilience

In a recent diplomatic dialogue, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended a warm welcome to his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, as they discussed the lifting of martial law in South Korea.

The conversation reportedly focused on solidifying the democratic process within the country, reflecting U.S. support for South Korea's political stability.

Blinken, through the State Department's readout, emphasized his unwavering confidence in South Korea's enduring democratic resilience during these pivotal times.

