Antisemitic Attack: Melbourne Synagogue Torched Amid Rising Tensions

An arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue on Friday has incited widespread condemnation from Australian leaders, labeling it an antisemitic act. Witnesses reported seeing masked individuals igniting the blaze before dawn, causing extensive damage despite the efforts of 60 firefighters, as confirmed by Victoria Police.

A Prime Minister Anthony Albanese classified the attack as a blatant act of antisemitism and stressed the importance of solidarity in the face of violence targeting places of worship. Religious figures, including Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann, emphasized the need for community cohesion during the Sabbath.

Amid rising antisemitic and Islamophobic hostility across Australia, the government focuses on combating religious intolerance. Authorities pledged AU$100,000 towards synagogue restoration and assured an increased police presence while awaiting further investigation insights.

