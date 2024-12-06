Left Menu

Taiwan's President Appeals for China's Respect Amid Renewed Tensions

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te called on China to cease aggressive military posturing and engage in peaceful dialogue. Ahead of expected Chinese military exercises, Lai emphasized Taiwan's right to international engagement and rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims. He seeks to strengthen ties with the U.S. amidst these tensions.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te urged China on Friday to halt its aggressive military maneuvers and engage in peaceful dialogue, aiming to garner international respect. Lai's statements come ahead of anticipated Chinese military drills near Taiwan, as Beijing continues to reject Taiwan's sovereignty.

During his visit to Palau, part of a Pacific tour including Hawaii and Guam, Lai reiterated Taiwan's commitment to the international order, expressing hope for respectful engagement with China. He stressed that Taiwan will not be intimidated by Chinese military provocations, urging Beijing to abandon its unilateral actions.

Discussing security concerns, Lai asserted Taiwan's preparedness to defend the Taiwan Strait and dismissed Beijing's sovereignty claims. He highlighted Taiwan's desire for international ties and strong bipartisan support from the U.S., looking to forge deeper cooperation with the upcoming U.S. administration amid rising regional tensions.

