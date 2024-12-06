Chinese Premier Li to meet with 10 global economic organisations on Monday

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will host talks with leaders from 10 international economic organisations in Beijing on Dec. 9, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The organisations include New Development Bank, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and Bank for International Settlements.

The talks are aimed at strengthening policy communication with the heads of international economic organisations, the spokesperson Lin Jian said.

