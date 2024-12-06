Left Menu

Delhi HC stays registration of 'Jack Daniel's' mark by another entity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:51 IST
Delhi HC stays registration of 'Jack Daniel's' mark by another entity
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court stayed the registration of trademark ''Jack Daniel's'' by another entity, noting the operation of the mark will cause irreparable harm to the well-known alcohol brand Jack Daniels Properties Inc.

Justice Amit Bansal, in an interim order, said a prima facie case was made out in favour of the alcohol brand company and against M/s Manglam Krupa.

''A prima facie case is made out in favour of the petitioner (Jack Daniels Properties Inc.) and against the respondent number 1 (M/s Manglam Krupa ) that the registration granted in favour of the respondent number 1 is violative of provision of Section 9(2)(a) and Section 11 of the Trade Mark Act, 1999,'' the judge said.

The court further noted the balance of convenience was in favour of the petitioner and against the respondent company. ''Irreparable harm will be caused to the petitioner if the operation of the impugned mark is not stayed,'' noted the court.

The high court was hearing a plea by Jack Daniels seeking removal or cancellation of its mark used by the respondent.

The petitioner argued the mark ''Jack Daniel's'' had been in use since 1895 with respect to alcoholic beverages and it was the registered proprietor of various trademarks including the one in question.

The mark ''Jack Daniel's'', the petitioner said, was consistently and extensively used in India since 1997.

The counsel representing the petitioner's contended that the registration and adoption of the mark by the other entity was clearly malafide and an attempt to ride over the goodwill and reputation of the petitioner's mark.

The court issued notice to M/s Manglam Krupa on the plea and listed it for further hearing on March 26, 2025.

''Accordingly, the registration of the impugned mark ''Jack Daniel's'' ..... granted in favour of respondent number 1, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,'' the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024