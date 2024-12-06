Case against four men for kidnapping RTO agent, extorting money

A case has been registered against four persons at Dombivli in the district for allegedly kidnapping an RTO agent and extorting money from him, police said on Friday.

The accused were absconding, said an official of Manpada police station.

The accused gate-crashed into the 34-year-old victim's office on Haji Malang road in Kalyan on November 23, and asked him to go with them, claiming that they were policemen.

He was taken to Katani Naka near Koni village where they warned him not to operate as RTO agent, and said four cases were registered against him at Cuff Parade police station in Mumbai. The accused then allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to `close' the cases, and snatched Rs 1 lakh that he was carrying before dumping him on the road.

The complainant approached police only on Thursday.

The First Information Report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(2) (extortion) , 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting for ransom) and 204 (personating a public servant). Probe is underway, the official said, without explaining the cause of delay in filing the complaint on the victim's part.

