Cattle smuggler detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:33 IST
An alleged cattle smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Neef alias Billu, a resident of Manohar Pakhlai, was sent to jail on the orders of the district magistrate, Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.
"He is a habitual bovine smuggler and has been named in several FIRs in different police stations. He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district," he said.
