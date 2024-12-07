Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict's Plea

The Supreme Court requests a CBI response to a petition by Balwan Khokhar, a convict serving life for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking suspension of his sentence. The court asks for reports on Khokhar's behavior in jail. Previously, Khokhar's bail attempts were rejected thrice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:06 IST
Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict's Plea
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to a petition by Balwan Khokhar, a former Congress councillor, who is serving a life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Khokhar is seeking a suspension of his sentence.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal has requested Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to obtain conduct and behavior certificates from jail authorities regarding Khokhar. The court was informed that Khokhar's bail was denied three times previously.

In addition to Khokhar, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is also serving a life sentence for the case, and ex-MLA Mahender Yadav, who received a ten-year term, died in jail due to Covid. This case concerns the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024