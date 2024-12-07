Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict's Plea

The Supreme Court has called on the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to a petition by Balwan Khokhar, a former Congress councillor, who is serving a life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Khokhar is seeking a suspension of his sentence.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal has requested Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to obtain conduct and behavior certificates from jail authorities regarding Khokhar. The court was informed that Khokhar's bail was denied three times previously.

In addition to Khokhar, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is also serving a life sentence for the case, and ex-MLA Mahender Yadav, who received a ten-year term, died in jail due to Covid. This case concerns the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)