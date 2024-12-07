BRICS Reassures No Intrusion on U.S. Dollar Dominance

BRICS nations have no agenda to destabilize the U.S. dollar, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced at an event in Doha. He stressed the group's focus on economic cooperation, distancing BRICS from any strategies to weaken the dollar.

The statement follows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for BRICS countries—comprising emerging economic powers such as India, Russia, and China—to pledge against creating or supporting a rival currency. Trump warned of imposing 100% tariffs should they proceed otherwise.

Jaishankar's remarks aimed to reassure international markets and dispel any tensions over the potential monetary policies of BRICS, which could have significant implications for global economic stability.

