BRICS Reassures No Intrusion on U.S. Dollar Dominance

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, declared that BRICS nations are not interested in undermining the U.S. dollar. This assertion comes amid President-elect Donald Trump's demand for BRICS countries to commit against launching a new currency or face significant tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

BRICS nations have no agenda to destabilize the U.S. dollar, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced at an event in Doha. He stressed the group's focus on economic cooperation, distancing BRICS from any strategies to weaken the dollar.

The statement follows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for BRICS countries—comprising emerging economic powers such as India, Russia, and China—to pledge against creating or supporting a rival currency. Trump warned of imposing 100% tariffs should they proceed otherwise.

Jaishankar's remarks aimed to reassure international markets and dispel any tensions over the potential monetary policies of BRICS, which could have significant implications for global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

