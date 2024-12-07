Left Menu

Escalating Strikes in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Hopes

The Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in at least 20 Palestinian deaths as attempts for a ceasefire deal surfaced. Qatar, involved in the diplomacy, hopes for a peace agreement aided by Trump's envoy. Violence in Gaza continues, causing significant casualties over the last 14 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:26 IST
At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to local health officials. As casualties rise, Qatar has expressed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military refrained from commenting on the strikes in Gaza City and Rafah.

The fatalities included eight civilians, but it remains unclear whether the remaining were fighters. This comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts as Qatar's Prime Minister cooperates closely with the incoming Trump administration following the U.S. election.

The ongoing 14-month conflict in Gaza has decimated the region, with reports of over 44,000 Palestinians killed. This surge in violence is the deadliest in years, originating from Hamas's assault on Israel in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

