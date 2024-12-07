Mumbai Police on Alert: Threat Against PM Modi
Mumbai Police received a threatening message against PM Narendra Modi. The message, traced to Ajmer, Rajasthan, hinted at a bomb plot involving ISI agents. Authorities suspect mental disturbance or intoxication in the sender. An FIR has been registered; further investigations are ongoing.
Mumbai Police on Saturday were put on high alert after receiving a threat message targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.
The message, sent via WhatsApp and traced to Ajmer, Rajasthan, allegedly mentioned involvement of two ISI agents and a sinister plot to execute a bomb attack on Modi. A police team has been dispatched to apprehend the suspect.
The authorities believe that the sender might be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, the traffic police's helpline in Mumbai, which has been targeted with hoax threats previously, registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
