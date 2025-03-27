Left Menu

Moeen Ali Steps Up in Absence of Sunil Narine, Shines Against Rajasthan Royals

Moeen Ali, filling in for Sunil Narine, played a pivotal role for Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals. Partnering with Varun Chakaravarthy, he helped restrict RR to 151. Despite a strong start by RR, Moeen's strategic bowling turned the game, highlighting his ability to thrive under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Moeen Ali, stepping in for the ill Sunil Narine, showcased his bowling prowess during the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL clash against the Rajasthan Royals. Teaming up with Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen played a crucial role in restricting the opposition to 151 runs on Wednesday.

Spin transformed the game's momentum following an explosive start by RR, who posted 54 runs in the opening six overs. Ali's disciplined bowling, yielding figures of 2/23 from four overs, stifled the RR batsmen and highlighted his strategic thinking on the field.

Despite the challenges posed by the T20 format, Moeen's performance underscores the evolving nature of spin bowling and the significance of adapting strategies to counter fearless batting performances. His efforts were complemented by insights from RR's coach Sairaj Bahutule, emphasizing potential improvements for their spinners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

