Teen Arrested in Chilling Pregnant Woman Murder Case

In a disturbing development, Haryana police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the gruesome murder of a seven-month-pregnant woman. The suspect, identified as Sohit, was charged with participating in the heinous act of killing and burying her in Rohtak.

The tragic case unfolded on October 21 when the woman was reported missing from Nangloi. Initial investigations pointed to a sinister plot orchestrated by her partner, Saleem, known as Sanju, alongside his associates Sohit and Pankaj, to kidnap and murder her.

Authorities discovered the harrowing details from Sohit's confession, uncovering the chilling conspiracy to abduct, strangle, and bury the victim. Saleem and Pankaj had already been apprehended, while Sohit remained elusive until police captured him based on a tip-off.

