Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in Odisha Rape Case

A 54-year-old man from Odisha's Ganjam district received a 20-year jail sentence for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2020. The special POCSO court also fined him Rs 95,000 and directed compensation for the survivor. The case involved witness testimonies and medical evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Odisha's Ganjam district has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The incident occurred in September 2020 in Kabisurya Nagar, where the man kidnapped and repeatedly raped the girl.

The special POCSO court, presided over by Judge Ganeshwar Pati, also imposed a Rs 95,000 fine on the convicted individual. Additionally, the court instructed the district legal service authorities to compensate the survivor with Rs 5 lakh.

The court reached its verdict after hearing testimonies from 11 witnesses and examining the medical reports of the survivor. The accused was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

