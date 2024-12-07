India's Commonwealth Departure: A Diplomat's Perspective
Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal called for India to exit the Commonwealth, arguing it is overdue for the country to part ways with the 56-member group. His remarks came during the Kashmir Literature Festival, where he critiqued past foreign policy decisions under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Sibal contended that India had made significant foreign policy errors during Nehru's time, particularly noting the Kashmir issue's referral to the UN and Tibet's handover to China. These missteps, he claimed, continue to affect India's diplomatic standing.
The ex-diplomat praised the current administration for enhancing public engagement in foreign policy, citing efforts to raise interest through social media and the nationwide G20 meetings. The goal, he suggested, is to foster widespread support for India's foreign policy objectives.
