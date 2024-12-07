Left Menu

India's Commonwealth Departure: A Diplomat's Perspective

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal advocates for India to leave the Commonwealth, criticizing historical foreign policy missteps made under Nehru and emphasizing the need for modern public engagement in foreign affairs. He highlights mistakes like handling of the Kashmir issue and Tibet's handover to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:57 IST
India's Commonwealth Departure: A Diplomat's Perspective
  • Country:
  • India

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal called for India to exit the Commonwealth, arguing it is overdue for the country to part ways with the 56-member group. His remarks came during the Kashmir Literature Festival, where he critiqued past foreign policy decisions under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sibal contended that India had made significant foreign policy errors during Nehru's time, particularly noting the Kashmir issue's referral to the UN and Tibet's handover to China. These missteps, he claimed, continue to affect India's diplomatic standing.

The ex-diplomat praised the current administration for enhancing public engagement in foreign policy, citing efforts to raise interest through social media and the nationwide G20 meetings. The goal, he suggested, is to foster widespread support for India's foreign policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024