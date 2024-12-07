Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Resume March Despite Tear Gas Clash

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the farmers would resume their march to Delhi after initial clashes with security forces. Despite no invitation from the Centre for talks, the farmers continue to press their demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price.

Updated: 07-12-2024 22:31 IST
Punjab Farmers Resume March Despite Tear Gas Clash
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the continuation of a farmer march to Delhi after an aggressive stand-off with security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, where tear gas was used to disperse protesters.

Friday's march was paused due to injuries among farmers, with 16 reported, including one severe case of hearing loss. Pandher accused the Narendra Modi government of reluctance to engage in dialogue, emphasizing that over 100 farmers would persist with a peaceful demonstration in pursuit of their demands.

The ongoing protest revolves around critical issues such as a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, debt waivers, pension schemes, tariff protections, and justice for victims of past violence. Previous attempts to march in February were similarly thwarted by security forces, maintaining a tense atmosphere at the state border.

