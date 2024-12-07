Left Menu

Assam Government Approves Compensation for Prison Deaths and Ethanol Incentive

The Assam cabinet approved compensation for prisoners' families in unnatural deaths, creation of the Barak Valley Development Department, and incentives for ethanol production. Compensation ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh based on cause of death. Ethanol producers receive Rs 2 per litre incentive for three years.

The Assam cabinet, following its recent expansion, has taken significant decisions in its latest meeting. Key among them is the approval of monetary compensation for families of prisoners who die under unnatural circumstances while in custody.

Details revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicate varying compensation amounts depending on the cause. Families receive Rs 2 lakh for prisoner quarrel deaths, Rs 3 lakh if prison staff beat or torture the deceased, Rs 4 lakh for deaths due to staff negligence, and Rs 3 lakh for suicides.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department to ensure equitable regional advancement and job creation. In another move targeting economic growth, a production-linked incentive for ethanol producers equating to Rs 2 per litre for a period of three years has also been ratified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

