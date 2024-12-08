Rebel Surge: Homs Battle Puts Assad's Rule on the Edge

Syrian rebels clashed intensely with government troops on Saturday to control Homs, a pivotal city, while advancing towards the capital, Damascus. The recent clashes mark a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's prolonged rule, challenging the Assad family's decades-long grip on Syria.

As insurgents rapidly seize strategic locations, government defenses are collapsing, raising existential risks for Iran's influence in the region. In Homs, rebel forces reportedly breached northern and eastern defenses. State media countered, stating insurgents were kept at bay outside Homs, where military forces engaged them with artillery.

These developments have left Arab capitals shaken, sparking fears of heightened regional instability. The civil war, emerging in 2011 against Assad, has drawn in formidable outside powers and displaced millions. Meanwhile, international discussions emphasize Syria's territorial integrity, though concrete solutions remain elusive amid the volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)