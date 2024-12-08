Left Menu

Rebel Surge: Homs Battle Puts Assad's Rule on the Edge

Syrian rebels are clashing with the government for Homs and advancing on Damascus, challenging Assad's rule. As defenses crumble, regional powers like Iran face challenges bolstering Syria's regime. Foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, and Turkey emphasize Syria's territorial integrity amid rapid developments and the potential for increased regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 01:41 IST
Rebel Surge: Homs Battle Puts Assad's Rule on the Edge

Syrian rebels clashed intensely with government troops on Saturday to control Homs, a pivotal city, while advancing towards the capital, Damascus. The recent clashes mark a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's prolonged rule, challenging the Assad family's decades-long grip on Syria.

As insurgents rapidly seize strategic locations, government defenses are collapsing, raising existential risks for Iran's influence in the region. In Homs, rebel forces reportedly breached northern and eastern defenses. State media countered, stating insurgents were kept at bay outside Homs, where military forces engaged them with artillery.

These developments have left Arab capitals shaken, sparking fears of heightened regional instability. The civil war, emerging in 2011 against Assad, has drawn in formidable outside powers and displaced millions. Meanwhile, international discussions emphasize Syria's territorial integrity, though concrete solutions remain elusive amid the volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

