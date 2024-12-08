Left Menu

Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun Under Fire: South Korea's Political Drama Unfolds

Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun of South Korea is being questioned over his involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law. Kim, a pivotal figure in the controversial event, resigned following the failed martial law order that the parliament quickly overturned.

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was interrogated by prosecutors on Sunday regarding his involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law order, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The questioning, which took place at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 1:30 a.m., aimed to probe Kim's role as a key architect of the attempted martial law. Kim, who resigned on Wednesday, reportedly advised President Yoon on the emergency decree.

President Yoon Suk Yeol faced an impeachment vote on Saturday following the martial law order, which he quickly revoked after unanimous parliamentary opposition. The incident has fueled political tensions and scrutiny towards military influence in state affairs.

