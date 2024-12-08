Left Menu

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

The United States has announced plans to send nearly $1 billion in additional weapons support to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Saturday. As political changes approach in the U.S., the Biden administration is hastening to extend all available support approved by Congress to bolster Kyiv's defenses before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next month.

This new package comprises more drones and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which have been crucial to Ukraine's defense. While these are urgently needed, funding will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative for longer-term strategic use.

The amplified support arrives amidst intensified military actions by Russia in Ukraine and uncertainties about continued aid if Trump alters current military assistance policies. The Biden administration's decision underscores a commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

