Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan

China has significantly increased its military presence around Taiwan, doubling its warships in the area as a show of force. This escalation occurs amid heightened tensions over Taiwan's recent diplomatic visits to Hawaii and Guam. China's Ministry of State Security criticizes Taiwan's independence efforts and U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-12-2024 07:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 07:24 IST
Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry reported a significant rise in the number of Chinese warships in the vicinity of the island, amid growing tensions and the anticipated onset of new military exercises. This development follows heightened diplomatic activity, with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te having just returned from a Pacific tour that included stops in Hawaii and Guam.

This year has already seen two rounds of military exercises by China around Taiwan, and daily updates from Taiwan's defence ministry indicate an increase from eight to 14 warships within a day. The ministry also noted the presence of Chinese surveillance balloons over the Taiwan Strait, with one incident involving a balloon brushing the island.

Amid these developments, China's Ministry of State Security issued a stern statement via WeChat, condemning Taiwan's efforts to seek independence and align with the United States. The statement warned against underestimating China's resolve to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity. It further cautioned any party against challenging China's stance on Taiwan without facing consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

