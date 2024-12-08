Tensions in Damascus: Al-Golani's Directive to HTS Fighters
Syria's largest insurgent group's leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has ordered his fighters to avoid engaging with state institutions. His directive includes banning gunfire in Damascus. He emphasized these institutions will remain overseen by the prime minister until an official transition is made, while Syria's prime minister seeks opposition cooperation.
In a bid to exert control over the situation in Damascus, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Syria's largest insurgent faction, has issued a directive to his fighters. He has instructed his forces to avoid state institutions, affirming these will remain under the prime minister's jurisdiction at this moment.
Furthermore, al-Golani has prohibited his fighters from discharging weapons into the air within the capital, Damascus. This move is seen as an effort to reduce tensions in the conflict-ridden city.
The directive aligns with remarks from Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, who expressed a willingness to cooperate with the opposition to ensure the continuity of state functions. Jalali seeks to extend an olive branch while maintaining institution stability amid ongoing conflicts.
