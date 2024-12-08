Tensions in Damascus: Al-Golani's Directive to HTS Fighters

In a bid to exert control over the situation in Damascus, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Syria's largest insurgent faction, has issued a directive to his fighters. He has instructed his forces to avoid state institutions, affirming these will remain under the prime minister's jurisdiction at this moment.

Furthermore, al-Golani has prohibited his fighters from discharging weapons into the air within the capital, Damascus. This move is seen as an effort to reduce tensions in the conflict-ridden city.

The directive aligns with remarks from Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, who expressed a willingness to cooperate with the opposition to ensure the continuity of state functions. Jalali seeks to extend an olive branch while maintaining institution stability amid ongoing conflicts.

