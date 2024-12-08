Left Menu

Tensions in Damascus: Al-Golani's Directive to HTS Fighters

Syria's largest insurgent group's leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has ordered his fighters to avoid engaging with state institutions. His directive includes banning gunfire in Damascus. He emphasized these institutions will remain overseen by the prime minister until an official transition is made, while Syria's prime minister seeks opposition cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:22 IST
Tensions in Damascus: Al-Golani's Directive to HTS Fighters
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a bid to exert control over the situation in Damascus, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Syria's largest insurgent faction, has issued a directive to his fighters. He has instructed his forces to avoid state institutions, affirming these will remain under the prime minister's jurisdiction at this moment.

Furthermore, al-Golani has prohibited his fighters from discharging weapons into the air within the capital, Damascus. This move is seen as an effort to reduce tensions in the conflict-ridden city.

The directive aligns with remarks from Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, who expressed a willingness to cooperate with the opposition to ensure the continuity of state functions. Jalali seeks to extend an olive branch while maintaining institution stability amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024