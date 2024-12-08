Left Menu

Greater Noida Farmers on Hunger Strike for Rights

Farmers imprisoned in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida, are on a hunger strike. Their demands include implementing a new land allotment law and addressing long-standing issues like the Leaseback settlement and 2013 Land Acquisition law.

Farmers imprisoned in the District Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar have initiated a hunger strike. The protest is organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), advocating for farmers' rights and interests.

The demands of these Greater Noida farmers include the implementation of a law ensuring 10 per cent land allotment. Moreover, they are calling for resolution on the Leaseback settlement issue, alongside adherence to the 2013 Land Acquisition law.

Although the hunger strike remains peaceful, it presents a significant health risk to the detainees. The SKM has urged local, state, and national authorities to promptly address the farmers' demands.

