Greater Noida Farmers on Hunger Strike for Rights
Farmers imprisoned in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida, are on a hunger strike. Their demands include implementing a new land allotment law and addressing long-standing issues like the Leaseback settlement and 2013 Land Acquisition law. SKM urges authorities to prioritize these demands.
- Country:
- India
Farmers imprisoned in the District Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar have initiated a hunger strike. The protest is organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), advocating for farmers' rights and interests.
The demands of these Greater Noida farmers include the implementation of a law ensuring 10 per cent land allotment. Moreover, they are calling for resolution on the Leaseback settlement issue, alongside adherence to the 2013 Land Acquisition law.
Although the hunger strike remains peaceful, it presents a significant health risk to the detainees. The SKM has urged local, state, and national authorities to promptly address the farmers' demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UKPNP Leader Condemns Pakistan's Human Rights Violations in PoJK
Tibetan Delegation Urges UK: Act Against Human Rights Violations in Tibet
Hemant Soren: Championing Tribal Rights through Political Adversity
People of Jharkhand have given priority to issues of their rights, water, forests and land; rejected divisive, false politics: Kharge.
We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray.